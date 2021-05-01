logo Flameshot

Powerful, yet simple to use open-source screenshot software.

Free & open source screenshot software

Flameshot is a free and open-source, cross-platform tool to take screenshots with many built-in features to save you time.

Flameshot Features

Highly customizable

Customize the interface color, button selection, keyboard shortcuts, how images are saved, and more with Flameshot's accessible configuration dialog.

In-app screenshot editing

You can choose to add an arrow mark, highlight text, blur a section (blur or pixelate an area), add a text, draw something, add a rectangular/circular shaped border, add an incrementing counter number, and add a solid color box with Flameshot's built-in editing tools.

Simple & intuitive

Using Flameshot is as simple as launching, dragging the selection box to cover the area you want to capture, making annotations as needed in on-screen and saving the shot to your computer, all with a very simple and straightforward interface.

Upload to online platforms

Flameshot allows users to simply upload their screenshots directly to the cloud in order to easily share it with others. You can upload your image directly to Imgur with a single click and share the URL with others.

Command-line interface (CLI)

Flameshot has several commands you can use in the terminal without launching the GUI via a command line interface. The command line interface lets you script Flameshot and use it as the subject of key binds.

Download Flameshot

Windows Downloads

64-bit only, either installer or portable version available

Download Installer Download Portable
macOS Downloads

64-bit only, install via Homebrew or download the dmg file

Install via Homebrew Download .dmg
Linux Downloads

64-bit only, install via Appimage, your package manager, Snapcraft or Flathub

Download AppImage Download Nightly-builds Binaries
get it from snapcraft store get it from flathub
Install via Package Manager
Arch

pacman -S flameshot

Ubuntu 18.04+ and Debian 10+

apt install flameshot

openSUSE

zypper install flameshot

Void Linux

xbps-install flameshot

Solus

eopkg it flameshot

Fedora

dnf install flameshot

NixOs

nix-env -iA nixos.flameshot

